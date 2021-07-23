SnowGem Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004138 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

