SnowSwap (SNOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,091.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $76,091.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00015233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00101205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00140466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,851.24 or 1.00195483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,780 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

