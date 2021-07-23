Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 41,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 182,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

