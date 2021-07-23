Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Shares Down 0.3%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 29,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 198,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.