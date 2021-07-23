Sociall (SCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $189,972.08

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 46% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Sociall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a total market cap of $189,972.08 and $7.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00048004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.00854117 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

SCL is a coin. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

