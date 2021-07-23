Societe Generale Begins Coverage on Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Investment analysts at Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of SEMHF stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.74.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.