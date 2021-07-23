Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

