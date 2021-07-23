Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

