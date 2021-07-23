Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Downgraded by DZ Bank to Sell

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STWRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of STWRY stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.