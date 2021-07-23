Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.66% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 110,551 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 706,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOI opened at $8.80 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $402.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

