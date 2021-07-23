Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.08

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sompo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Sompo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.