Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,097 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

