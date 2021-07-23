Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.89

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and traded as high as $29.28. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 32,873 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKHHY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

