SONM (SNM) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, SONM has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One SONM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a total market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SONM Coin Profile

SONM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official website is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

