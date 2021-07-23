Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:SON opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.86. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

