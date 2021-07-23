Sopheon (LON:SPE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 866.25 ($11.32). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 866.25 ($11.32), with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 890.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of £90.96 million and a P/E ratio of 85.77.

About Sopheon (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

