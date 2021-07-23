Sora 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.65 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Sora has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Sora coin can now be bought for $144.41 or 0.00448683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora has a market cap of $49.89 million and $1.65 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sora alerts:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000251 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00179207 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Sora Coin Profile

XOR is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 345,470 coins. Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Sora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.