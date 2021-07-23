Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,504,171 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £20.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.59.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853.33 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.