South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,705 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.77% of South State worth $98,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $45,749,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of South State by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of South State by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after buying an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.09. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

