Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Southside Bancshares reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $43.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

