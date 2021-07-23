Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of SBSI stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,024. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.