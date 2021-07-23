Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,408 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,904,000 after purchasing an additional 538,772 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 746,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

BAC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. 1,202,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,381,708. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $323.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

