Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $89,381,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,547 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $47,619,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $36,057,000.

VTIP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,222. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $52.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

