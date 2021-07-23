Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 4.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 263.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 135,015 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,541.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 501,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 470,676 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.56. 53,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,412. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.54 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $184.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

