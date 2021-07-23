Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of SPKE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21. Spark Energy has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 18,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,975.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,087 shares in the company, valued at $29,002,105.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 66.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.