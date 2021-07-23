SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $39.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00102490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00140463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,832.89 or 0.99990997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

