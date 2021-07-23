SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 4.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.75. The stock had a trading volume of 434,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.