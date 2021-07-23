SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,608,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,544,000 after buying an additional 883,325 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 887.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 83,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. 87,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,561. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

