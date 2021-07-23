SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) is Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

