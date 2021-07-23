Spectiv (SIG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.38 or 0.00883278 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.