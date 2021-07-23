Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00055445 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002421 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.67 or 0.00240115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00033358 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

