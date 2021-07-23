Spectrum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,382.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $23,760.51 and $6,382.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.00368922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

