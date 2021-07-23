Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $14,645.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as £146.45 ($191.34) and last traded at £146 ($190.75), with a volume of 1790 shares. The stock had previously closed at £145.35 ($189.90).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPX shares. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £110.72 ($144.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of £10.75 billion and a PE ratio of 61.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £330.50.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

