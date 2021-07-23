Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWH. Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $779.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,139 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 1,275,500 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after buying an additional 1,111,690 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,905,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $12,446,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

