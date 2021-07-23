Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Set at C$54.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII) has been assigned a C$54.00 price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SII stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$45.76. 17,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,584. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.98. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$35.86 and a 1 year high of C$57.90.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$50.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.8908074 EPS for the current year.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

