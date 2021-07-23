Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $106.00 at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

SPT stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,291 shares of company stock worth $17,462,208 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $166,580,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $145,190,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,356,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

