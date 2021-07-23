Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading 3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) traded up 3% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $106.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sprout Social traded as high as $93.10 and last traded at $92.93. 1,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 535,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.25.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $2,737,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,291 shares of company stock worth $17,462,208 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.