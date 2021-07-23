Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 405,346 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 917,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

