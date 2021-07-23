Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 140,041 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 415,192 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

