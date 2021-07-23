Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,883 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 917,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.