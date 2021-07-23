SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,503 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of SPX FLOW worth $22,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,269. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

