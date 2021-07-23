Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by 12 West Capital Management LP

12 West Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Square makes up 3.9% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Square worth $81,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Square stock traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $264.05. 162,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,526. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 968,991 shares of company stock worth $221,297,464. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

