Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Square makes up about 2.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $24,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 968,991 shares of company stock worth $221,297,464. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.65. 250,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.12. The company has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 367.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

