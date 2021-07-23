Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 138,587 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 172.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for about 0.2% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.39% of Five Below worth $41,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,478,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 168,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,068,000 after buying an additional 117,418 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Five Below by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,591,000 after buying an additional 70,399 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $196.67. 2,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.23. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

