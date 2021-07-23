Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 22,861 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 268.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Cooper Companies worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $407.98. 382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $277.83 and a one year high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.86.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

