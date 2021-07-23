Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 64,066 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,066 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 284,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after buying an additional 195,669 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 87,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,480,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 890,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,624,000 after buying an additional 262,936 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.53. 20,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

