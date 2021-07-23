Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 448.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,267 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 105,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,536. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $72.52 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

