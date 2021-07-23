Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1,176.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,374 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46,205 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,360. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $73.51 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.