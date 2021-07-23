Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 158.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Kellogg worth $15,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,942. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.84. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

