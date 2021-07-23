Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,902. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.47. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

