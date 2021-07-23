Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 133,569 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 128.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,569 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Yum China worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Yum China by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum China by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Yum China by 95,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 974,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 63.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,693,000 after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.13. 19,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

